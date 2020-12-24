Churches say Christmas Mass services will continue

MEDFORD, Ore.– Churches in the Rogue Valley say they’re receiving a special Christmas gift this year.
Father Fredy Moreno of the shepherd of the valley catholic church says he’s expecting a large amount of visitors in the coming days.
The church says it learned of a new covid-19 protocol just days ago.
It said it was an answer to a prayer.
“This has been an amazing gift, being able to accommodate all the parishioners and families who want to visit us and attend Christmas mass,” said father Fredy.
He said the church will still have to operate at 50 percent capacity, but he says 6 masses will be available on Christmas eve and Christmas day.
He said over 9 hundred people have already signed up to attend Christmas services.
