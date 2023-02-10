Citizens detain Purple Parrot robbery suspect, Central Point police say

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Two customers at a video lottery lounge in Central Point helped catch a robbery suspect.

Police said at about 5:25 p.m. Thursday, 30-year-old Michael McEwen walked into the Purple Parrot on East Pine Street and demanded money.

According to Central Point Police, when an employee refused to comply, McEwen went behind the front counter with his hand in his coat pocket as if he were pointing a gun.

CPPD said McEwen was “detained” by two customers until officers got to the scene. After that, he was reportedly taken into custody without further incident.

McEwen was charged with second-degree robbery, second-degree disorderly conduct, and menacing.