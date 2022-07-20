City Council voting on $50k for Medford severe weather shelter

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King July 19, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore. —As temperatures heat up, the city of Medford is one step closer to having a central location for its severe weather shelter. City Council will vote Thursday on whether to give over $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act Funds to Access, to operate the severe weather shelter.

Once the Navigation Center opens in August, the Kelly Shelter will move into the Navigation Center. Then Access will move into the current Kelly Shelter.

That’s where the severe weather shelter will set up moving forward. The funds will go support access in staffing and supplies.

“It’s really important to the city to have a central location for the Medford severe weather shelter, the past few years we’ve been in a couple of different locations based on availability and staffing when we can to manage the shelter. Access has been a great partner for the city in providing operations when we do need to open a severe weather shelter,” said Kristina Johnsen with the city of Medford.

Again, the council will vote on Thursday. The city says the shelters rely heavily on the support of volunteers to open to the public.

