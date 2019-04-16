City Councilor: Ashland considering reallocating pot money

ASHLAND, Ore. — As the road to making the City of Ashland’s next budget continues, the city is trying to find ways to balance a projected $2 million deficit.
One option would be to divert cannabis tax revenue out of the “Affordable Housing Trust Fund.”
Roughly two years ago the city passed an ordinance to take taxes from local cannabis dispensaries and put them in an affordable housing trust fund.
City Councilor Julie Akins said the city is considering taking $100,000 from that and putting it towards next year’s budget.
“I think the voters of Ashland definitely want to see us address affordable housing,” Akins said, “and we don’t want to be taking money away from that cause to deal with a deficit that could be remedied other ways.”
The next budget committee hearing is on Wednesday night.
