City Councilor proposes change to County Commissioner primary elections

Jackson County, Ore — A Medford city councilor wants to change how the public votes for county commissioners.
According to City Councilor Kevin Stine, 27 of Oregon’s 36 counties have non-partisan elections for Commissioner, including Klamath and Josephine County.
Jackson County candidates are grouped by party in the primaries.
“This really opens up the process for people that might not be really engaged with the political parties, you could have independents or unaffiliated voters who have a much better chance than we have now,” said Kevin Stine.
The proposal also increases the number of commissioners from 3 to 5. The proposal needs 4,956 votes to make it on the November ballot.
