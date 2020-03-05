City of Ashland recruiting for new position after May ballot

Ashland’s City Administrator is leaving the position to come back to Medford as the Deputy City Manager.
Kelly Madding’s leave comes months before the major ballot measure in May where Ashland voters get to decide whether they want the mayor or city manager to run the city.
Mayor John Stromberg, City of Ashland says, “The fact that is going to be on the May ballot means we probably won’t start recruiting for a city manager or administrator.”
Adam Hanks, the assistant city administrator, will serve as interim city administrator until after the vote.
