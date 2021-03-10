Home
City of Ashland to host Almeda fire forum

City of Ashland to host Almeda fire forum

Local News ,

MEDFORD, Ore.– In response to the tragic Almeda fire of September 2020, Ashland is holding an Almeda fire forum on Wednesday.

The city is conducting a virtual meeting to discuss how it handled the emergency. It’ll also hold an open ‘question and answer’ with city council and staff, discuss takeaways from the disaster aftermath, and give tips on how you can prepare for this years fire season. The meeting will be held on zoom at 6 pm.

To attend, visit https://www.Ashland.Or.Us/news.Asp?Newsid=4961

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »