City of Ashland to host Almeda fire forum

MEDFORD, Ore.– In response to the tragic Almeda fire of September 2020, Ashland is holding an Almeda fire forum on Wednesday.
The city is conducting a virtual meeting to discuss how it handled the emergency. It’ll also hold an open ‘question and answer’ with city council and staff, discuss takeaways from the disaster aftermath, and give tips on how you can prepare for this years fire season. The meeting will be held on zoom at 6 pm.
To attend, visit https://www.Ashland.Or.Us/news.Asp?Newsid=4961
