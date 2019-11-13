City of Central Point plans a new memorial

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — The former secretary of state Dennis Richardson will be honored with a new memorial in Central Point.
The memorial will be located adjacent to the war veteran’s memorial in Don Jones park.
Secretary Richardson, a former Central Point resident and state representative, passed away last February after battling brain cancer.
Parks and Public Works director, Matt Samitore, says the city has been working on this project for the past six months.
“I don’t think he ever wanted to be thought of in a grandiose way but I think this is a way for remembering a person that touched a lot of lives,” said Samitore.
The city of Central Point is still determining final costs and securing funds.
The city hopes to have the memorial complete by Veteran’s Day next year.
