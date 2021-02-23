City of Grants Pass acquires several acres of local business’ property

Grants Pass City Council says a mutual agreement has been ratified, allowing the city to acquire over 7 acres of property belonging to Copeland Sand and Gravel.
Copeland president Steve Ausland says the acquisition is years in the making.
He says the process, which included the city beginning ’eminent domain’ proceedings, took a toll on the morale of his employees.
“When you talk about the arduous process and such, that’s had a negative effect. But the market’s pretty good right now and we’re not complaining too much, you adjust,” said Ausland.
He said no employees were lost during the process, and that his company is still in a good position thanks to the support of the community.
NBC5 News reporter Brigham Harris graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in French. Brigham worked for NBC Sports in Europe and California. He also was a sports anchor and producer at BYUtv Sports.
Brigham and his wife are both natives of Ogden, Utah. He enjoys all things sports, outdoor activities and is a major dog enthusiast.