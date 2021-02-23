Home
City of Grants Pass acquires several acres of local business’ property

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– A Grants Pass company is signing over more than half of its property to the city for a new water treatment plant.

Grants Pass City Council says a mutual agreement has been ratified, allowing the city to acquire  over 7 acres of property belonging to Copeland Sand and Gravel.

Copeland president Steve Ausland says the acquisition is years in the making.

He says the process, which included the city beginning ’eminent domain’ proceedings, took a toll on the morale of his employees.

“When you talk about the arduous process and such, that’s had a negative effect. But the market’s pretty good right now and we’re not complaining too much, you adjust,” said Ausland.

He said no employees were lost during the process, and that his company is still in a good position thanks to the support of the community.

