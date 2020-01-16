City of Grants Pass seeking original artwork for “Art in Motion” project

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Buses in Josephine County have become canvasses for artists to display their work.
About five years ago, Grants Pass’ Committee on Public Art, or CoPA, started the project Art in Motion.
They invite artists 18 years or older to submit original artwork for a chance to get it displayed on a 54 by 34 inch decal, which is then featured on the side of a Josephine Community Transit bus.
“You could be a potter, you could be a metal worker and all you have to do is send in pictures of your artwork,” said Susan Seereiter, member of CoPA.
The art is featured on the side of the bus for 5 to 6 months.
CoPA receives around 5 to 10 entries each time the project re-opens.
However, there are certain things the committee looks for when choosing what art will be displayed next.
“It has to be high definition. We want to have them give several different pictures and CoPA also let’s them know that they would like to express the right to adjust that picture,” added Seereiter.
The Transit Program Supervisor for Josephine Community Transit says he is happy to be involved with a project like this.
“I look at us as being a community resource and so anytime that we can help within the community, I feel like we should be a part of those projects,” said Scott Chancey, Transit Program Supervisor.
If you’re interested in submitting photos of your artwork to CoPA, you can mail or hand-deliver them to Grants Pass City Hall.
The deadline to be considered for the next round of buses is January 31st.
