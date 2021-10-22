City of Medford approves car camping ordinance

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford City Council approved an expansion to an ordinance that would allow overnight car camping this winter. It allows faith-based organizations the ability to let people park their cars overnight to sleep.
In 2019, the city allowed churches and other faith-based institutions to have three parking spaces devoted to car camping. Now the rule isn’t as strict. Which they hope brings more people to the program.
“This code proposal does not authorize unregulated wherever people pull over vehicle camping. It is set up in terms of an operator with oversight with sanitation,” Eric Mitton, City Attorney for the City of Medford.
The ordinance is regulated, Medford City Council said there must be a minimum spacing of 20 feet, cars must be working, and no rent or fee charges. The city also put in place the termination of a program for health and safety reasons.
