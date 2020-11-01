City of Medford hosts ‘Spook-tacular’ walking tour at historic Eastwood Cemetery

MEDFORD, Ore. — Many people walked among ghosts at the historic Eastwood I.O.O.F Cemetery in Medford in a ‘spook-tacular’ walking tour.
A volunteer guide led a large group around the cemetery, while sharing stories of some of the interesting people buried.
The City of Medford Parks and Rec department hosted the event.
“I didn’t expect to see so many people, but it just goes to show that people are interested in their history and our cemetery and I’m just so thrilled about it,” said cemetery administrator, Lisa Gioia.
Gioia says more walking tours are being planned for the near future.
If you’re interested in volunteering at the cemetery or would like more information, visit http://www.ci.medford.or.us/Page.asp?NavID=3478.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.