City of Medford looks to expand downtown parking

MEDFORD, Ore. — The City of Medford is proposing a plan to developers in Downtown Medford.

The current Parking District is from 4th to 10th Streets, in addition to Bear Creek to the railroad tracks. If the plan is approved, the Parking District will expand to Oakdale.

The agency hopes by loosening regulations for property developers it will bring more businesses and even housing to the area.

Currently developers have various requirements before breaking ground in the downtown area.

“Removing regulatory barriers that disincentives investment in downtown is always one of our primary goals,” says Harry Weiss, Director of Urban Renewal for City of Medford.

The City of Medford hopes to get the green light from City Council for the project within the next 2 months.

