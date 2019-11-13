City of Medford plans parks improvements

MEDFORD, Ore. — The city of Medford is planning some safety improvements for local parks.
The city’s considering multiple upgrades and replacements for two popular parks, Bear Creek and Fichtner-Mainwaring.
Some of the improvements include lighting, pathway repairs and the installation of surveillance or alarm systems to cut down on vandalism.
The city is working to get grant funding, but hopes the project will be completed by next June.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor's Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology. In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she's not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.