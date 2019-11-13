Home
City of Medford plans parks improvements

City of Medford plans parks improvements

Local News Top Stories , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — The city of Medford is planning some safety improvements for local parks.

The city’s considering multiple upgrades and replacements for two popular parks, Bear Creek and Fichtner-Mainwaring.

Some of the improvements include lighting, pathway repairs and the installation of surveillance or alarm systems to cut down on vandalism.

The city is working to get grant funding, but hopes the project will be completed by next June.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »