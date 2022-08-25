City of Medford provides update on homeless situation

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King August 24, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore. —Medford’s City Manager, presenting a current outlook on the homeless situation, to a local Rotary Club Wednesday. He talked about the number of people with mental health and substance abuse disorders, along with the lack of treatment facilities.

Brian Sjothun says the biggest challenge is getting people into those facilities. He says many don’t want to accept the help.

The city is taking steps to address the situation.

“We are getting set to open up the navigation center next week in partnership with rogue retreat, kelly shelter will be relocated to that area, we are also working with access and other non-profits on the front half of those operations,” said Sjothun.

He says a new urban campground on west McAndrews Road, could also be up and running by the end of next June.

