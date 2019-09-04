City of Medford to declare addiction a public health crisis

MEDFORD, Ore. — According to Oregon Recovers, an addiction advocacy group, Oregon ranks 50th in the amount of access there is to addiction treatment. The state also has the 4th highest addiction rate in the nation.
They say nearly 2,100 people die from an addiction every year in Oregon.
To fight this problem, Oregon Recovers has partnered with Medford City councilors and commissioners to bring more light to the issue.
Advocates say when the cities take a public stand, there’s more of an impact at that state level to get something done.
“There’s a lot of people out there that are dying and they’re too ashamed to come forward and ask for help so part of getting the community involved is building that awareness,” Kelly Rene, Southern Oregon Recovers Advocacy Committee, said. “It’s important, really important having that unity in our community.”
The organization is hosting a walk for recovery in Medford on the 13th.
Advocates say they hope this will push the governor to come up with a statewide addiction recovery plan.
Some components to that plan include access to more treatment programs as well as continuing support after treatment.
You can find more information on the walk at walk4recovery.org
Blakely McHugh is a weather forecaster and reporter for NBC5 News. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Blakely is a native of San Diego, CA.
Blakely is excited to be in southern Oregon, a place that gets all the seasons and has similar temperatures to Arizona in the summer! When she’s not at work, you can find her relaxing at home watching TV and cuddling with her cat, Dallas. She also enjoys trying new places to eat and exploring the outdoors.
Blakely loves meeting new people so if you see her out and about, say “Hi!”