City of Medford to discuss permanent parklet program for restaurants

MEDFORD, Ore — The City of Medford will discuss plans to allow restaurants to make parklet seating permanent.
Parklets were first introduced last year as a way for restaurants to expand outdoor seating through pandemic restrictions. Establishments can block off a section on the street for extra tables.
City officials say many restaurants are in support of the program and are hoping it stays in effect through the summer months.
“They’ve been pretty successful and popular, particularly with restaurants downtown.” Planning Director with the City of Medford Matt Brinkley told NBC5.
It will be discussed during a meeting this Thursday. Brinkley says if the City is in support, the planning department will move forward with getting the ordinance.
Residents and store owners are encouraged to send in their comments/suggestions to the planning department. Their number is: 541-774-2380
