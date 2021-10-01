City of Medford violated wastewater standards, judge rules

MEDFORD, Ore. – An environmental group that sued the City of Medford claiming the city’s water treatment plant has been contaminating the Rogue River gained a partial victory.
Back in March of 2018, Northwest Environmental Advocates told NBC5 News they don’t usually get involved in cases like this one, but the evidence of what was happening was just too overwhelming.
The group alleged three different studies, all done several years ago, found contaminants downstream from Medford’s water treatment plant. They say the findings were then sent to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, but nothing was done.
At the time, the city of Medford responded by giving NBC5 News a statement saying the study found the same concerns upstream from the plant.
The NWEA sued the City of Medford, saying they had to do so because of alleged inaction from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.
On Thursday, September 30, a federal judge ruled the City of Medford was in violation of its DEQ permit for violating water standards outside of the regulatory “mixing zone” where wastewater is discharged into the river.
Summary judgement was not granted on the issue of if the city violated state law by allowing the growth of algae and aquatic plants that could negatively impact water quality. In addition, a final ruling was not granted regarding allegations the city failed “to take all reasonable steps to minimize or prevent” water quality rules. The city and the NWEA have the option to move forward to trial on those final two issues.
“While this court decision is very important for water quality of the Rogue River, it’s essential for Oregonians to understand that this lawsuit is as much about the failure of the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality as it is about Medford’s failure,” said Nina Bell, NWEA Executive Director. “If DEQ were doing its job, we wouldn’t have had to sue Medford to clean up the mess in the Rogue.”
NBC5 News is reaching out to the City of Medford for comment.