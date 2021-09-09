City of Phoenix reflects on rebuilding 1 year after Almeda Fire

PHOENIX, Ore. —A year after the Almeda Fire, the rebuilding continues for the city of Phoenix. But much progress has been made over the last 12 months.
According to the city, out of the 116 single-family homes that were lost in the fire, the city has 82 permits to rebuild, that’s 71%.
Of the 149 multiple-family dwellings destroyed, 120 of them have permits for replacement, that’s 80%.
“I think we’re doing well, we’re happy with the progress and we’re excited about the future so we’re doing both the rebuild and the re-visioning of what could be to replace what was lost,” said Joe Slaughter, Community & Economic Development Director.
Slaughter says a lot of the rebuilding progress is thanks to the work of community members.
