ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg is looking for photos that showcase the beauty and uniqueness of the area.

The ‘City Connection Winter/Holidays Photo Contest’ will feature 3 to 5 photo submissions to add to the city’s February e-letter.

The contest is only open to residents in Roseburg. People can only submit one photo.

The deadline to submit a picture is February 4th.

If you’re interested in submitting a picture or would like more information, email info at cityofroseburg.org.