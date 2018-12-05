City of Talent proposes new short-term rental regulations

TALENT, Ore. — Talks of new rental regulations are in the works in the city of Talent.
Talent currently has no regulations for rentals shorter than 30 days, but now the city is taking action by proposing an ordinance to regulate them.
The city says short-term rentals in the Rogue Valley can lower the stock of long-term rentals, raising housing costs.
Talent City Manager Sandra Spelliscy says the proposed ordinance is aimed at pleasing those on both sides of the rental market.
“We hope that we’ve struck a good balance between letting people use their property in a way that they’d like to, and perhaps make some money by utilizing extra bedrooms in their house or apartment,” Spelliscy said, “and at the same time protecting the residential character of the neighborhoods in Talent.
Rules of the proposed ordinance include renting only individual rooms and not whole houses, rental properties must be the residents permanent address, and they must live there 9 months out of the year, and the property owner or a representative over 18 years old must be present during rental periods.
The ordinance is being considered at a public hearing before city council at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The city hopes to have the ordinance take effect some time in mid-January.