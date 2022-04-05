City of Yreka begins internal investigation into clerk currently in jail on child porn charges

YREKA, Calif — The City of Yreka is speaking out for the first time, and moving forward with its internal investigation – following last Friday’s arrest of current City clerk Arthur Boyd.

39-year-old Arthur Boyd is accused of possessing about 200 images of child pornography. Mt. Shasta Police identified Boyd as the suspect, after receiving follow up information about the images on March 30th.

Yreka City Manager Jason Ledbetter, stated that Boyd is on administrative leave as the investigation continues. Over the weekend, Boyd’s information was removed from the City’s website.

“It’s very critical that we stay within the process in order to get to a conclusion,” LedBetter told NBC5. “We will be following through with what would be the most common sense investigation, based on the allegations.”

According to Boyd’s LinkedIn, he was involved with Boy Scouts of America in California for much of the last decade. The organization did not immediately return our request for comment.

MSPD believes there may be unnamed victims of sexual assault, and or illicit contacts with minors in this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department.

This remains a developing story and more details will be released as it emerges.

