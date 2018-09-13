Classroom “Grandpa” sentenced for sex abuse

MEDFORD, Ore. — A Medford man arrested for sexually abusing two kindergarten students pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of first degree sexual abuse in Jackson County Circuit Court.
Jerry Duane Lodge, 72, has been incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail since his arrest on December 9, 2017.
Thursday, he received a sentence of 75 months in prison, without the possibility of early release, due to Measure 11 sentencing guidelines; it was part of a negotiated settlement.
Lodge was arrested for sexually abusing a 5-year-old girl while volunteering at Lower Table Rock Elementary School in White City. Shortly after, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office learned of a second victim.
He was a volunteer through the Foster Grandparent Program facilitated by Community Volunteer Network, a division of Pacific Retirement Services (PRS). That’s where Lodge was known as “Grandpa Jerry” to the children of his class. It’s a program that puts senior volunteers in classrooms throughout the Rogue Valley.
He had no prior criminal record.
