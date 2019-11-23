Home
Clayfolk Sale and Show happening this weekend in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — For all you early holiday shoppers out there, today is the first day of the Clayfolk Sale and Show.

This marks the 44th year of the show.

It’s at the old Toys R Us building in Medford.

Organizers say this weekend will have activities for kids and plenty of clay items to get your loved ones.

“We have 70 different artists showing and all their work is different. Every year I am inspired and amazed by the variety, the professionalism, the skill and the dedication these artists have for clay,” said Michael McKinney, a local potter.

It’s open until 9 p.m. tonight, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information on the show, visit their website at clayfolk.org.

