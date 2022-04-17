Cleaning the community on Pirate Care Day

PHOENIX, Ore. Students and staff from Phoenix High School teamed up Saturday to clean up their community. About 30-volunteers participated in what the school calls Pirate Care Day.

The volunteers tackled outside projects such as weeding, trash clean-up, and basic yard maintenance for schools in the Phoenix-Talent School District, they even helped out some people at their homes.

School staff say the volunteers treated about ten properties and the student volunteers were happy to be helping the community.