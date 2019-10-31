Home
Climate change petitions circulate across the state

MEDFORD, Ore. — A few climate change petitions are being circulated across the state today.

Rogue Valley residents gathered at Medford’s Vogel Plaza at noon today.

It was hosted by Rural Oregon Climate Political Action Committee (ROCPAC) and other groups.

2 of the 3 petitions are designed to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions. The other would move the economy to a clean renewable energy source.

“Polls show that 70% of Oregonians, including Oregonians in the rural areas want to see clean energy,” said Hogan Sherrow, ROCPAC committee member.

If you’re interested in getting involved with the campaign visit oregoniansforcleanair.org.

