Susie Penwell, co-owner of ‘Penny and Lulu’ flower shop, passes away

MEDFORD, Ore. – A well-known Rogue Valley businesswoman passed away last week.

Susie Penwell co-owned the popular south Medford flower shop “Penny and Lulu” and her family business “Reter Fruit.”

She developed a love for flowers from her grandmother.

Her experience in the business started nearly 60 years ago.

Her arrangements quickly gained popularity.

Susie and her business partner at Penny and Lulu worked together for three decades.

Before that, she ran “Flowers by Susie.”

All of us at KOBI-TV NBC5 extend our deepest sympathies to Susie’s family and friends.