Coalition for Kids establishes new 10-year fund

The 10-year fund will help support families in Josephine County.
The CFK Fund will provide opportunity to local community based organizations to apply for grant funding every March.
“We’re really excited that this fund will create opportunities to flourish for children and their families,” said ongoing board president for Coalition for Kids, Susan Fischer-Maki.
Over the next 10 years, the fund is expected to provide $1.2 million to community based organizations.
