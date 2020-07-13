Home
Coast Guard rescues stranded kayaker in Curry County

Coast Guard rescues stranded kayaker in Curry County

Local News Regional Top Stories

CURRY CO., Ore. — A kayaker is rescued by the Coast Guard Sector North Bend after capsizing at the base of Humbug Mountain, about 20 miles north of Gold Beach this afternoon.

A witness saw the 58-year-old kayaker stranded on the shore and called 911 around 1:30 p.m.

A rescue swimming deployed from a helicopter and hoisted the man up. The kayaker was reported to be in good condition.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »