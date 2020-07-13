Coast Guard rescues stranded kayaker in Curry County

CURRY CO., Ore. — A kayaker is rescued by the Coast Guard Sector North Bend after capsizing at the base of Humbug Mountain, about 20 miles north of Gold Beach this afternoon.
A witness saw the 58-year-old kayaker stranded on the shore and called 911 around 1:30 p.m.
A rescue swimming deployed from a helicopter and hoisted the man up. The kayaker was reported to be in good condition.
