Coastal Farm and Ranch Challenge of Champions Finale kicked off today

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Expo was packed with rodeo fans on January 6th for the Coastal Farm and Ranch Challenge of Champions Tour Finale.

Riders and Fans from all over the west coast were there to see some of the best bull riding around.

This bull riding tour took its 25 best riders to Central Point, to see who is the best of the best.

Organizers say they have been hosting their finals at Central Point since the event began back in 2009.

“It’s just a great tour, I just love being a part of it. You know everybody, a lot of the same riders are here, a lot of the same contractors and crew, we are just one big family,” said Announcer, Jim-Bob Custer

The competition was stiff and is expected to be even bigger tomorrow. The action continues at The Expo at 7:30 pm tomorrow.