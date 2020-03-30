Cobblestone Village sale delayed

MEDFORD, ORE.– The sale of Cobblestone Village has been delayed.
The Medford School District has been looking at purchasing the property located near the Rogue Valley Mall to build a new Central Medford High School.
Earlier this month, tenants were asked to sign an estoppel agreement describing their current leasing conditions. It was made as an indication that the sale was approaching.
“It’s a very powerful negotiation for the seller with the buyer,” said Laurel Lyon, a tenant and the owner of Che Bella Salon.
Lyon, who has a lease out to May 2023 says it’s a benefit to the tenants as well because it maintains they are following through with their lease agreements. She says it’s an agreement they all should be signing.
“For the sellers part, basically it protects the tenants as well saying they have this space, they have this space for this long and this is how much they pay for that space,” she said.
However, on Friday, tenants of the village received an email saying the transfer of ownership of the property had been delayed.
Due to the delay, tenants were told they would still have to pay next month’s rent in full.
“We’ll be ok for this month, next month will be questionable you know because it’s happened in the middle of the month, almost three-quarters of the month,” Lyon. “That was ok. It’s going to be tight but we’ll still be able to do it.”
NBC5 News reached out to both the property manager and the Medford School District on what caused the delay. We did not receive a message from the property manager but the school district declined to comment, saying it was focused on dealing with the coronavirus emergency.
On Monday, the property manager responded to tenants’ inquiries and notified them that April’s rent was still due but it is working on a forbearance agreement. Tenants could expect not to pay rent for May or June.
Business owners in the village say they will have to wait and see what comes next and when the sale might be expected to go through.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.