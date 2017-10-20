Home
‘Coffee for a Cure’ provides hundreds of mammograms for local women

Medford, Ore. — If you purchased a coffee from human bean Friday morning, your money went directly to the fight against breast cancer. The 12th annual Coffee for a Cure fundraiser took place on October 20th. All proceeds and donations are helping women receive mammograms from local hospitals.

“Several people come through and tell stories about their family who have breast cancer,” Human Bean employee Breanna Anderson said.

One in eight women will fight the disease in her lifetime. The employees of Human Bean wanted to join them on the front lines.

“All of the proceeds plus we have like a donation jar on top of the proceeds,” Anderson said.

Every single dollar human bean took in on Friday across eleven states is aiding in the fight. It’s been an annual fundraiser for eleven years now.

“People say we come here every year to support it,” Anderson said.

The money is staying local, going directly to area breast centers.

“We see a lot of breast cancer in the valley,” Nicole McPheeters, Supervisor of the Providence Breast Center.

Mcpheeters said the fundraiser has already helped a lot of women in the Rogue Valley.

“Some of that monies has been used to purchase that new equipment, but also to help women who can’t afford mammograms,” Mcpheeters said.

She said early detection is key, and sometimes women skip over mammograms because of the bill.

“I think cost is always a concern with patients, insurance do a great job of covering, but not everybody still has insurance,” Mcpheeters said. “And some people are still left with a balance.”

In the Rogue Valley, around 1,600 mammograms have been funded since the fundraiser started. That includes follow-up appointments as well.

“We also support the survivorship program, so after a patient has been diagnosed with breast cancer, we do yoga programs, and some nutrition programs,” Mcpheeters said.

To date, coffee for a cure has raised more than a million dollars.

