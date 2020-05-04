Coloring contest draws attention and contenders

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Parks and Recreation is doing what it can to keep people active and connected during the governor’s stay-at-home orders.
A coloring contest for kids ages 3-12 with prizes is in its fourth week and drawing more contenders.
Winners receive gift certificates to the city and local pizzeria, Bobbio’s.
This is one way the department is working to spread positivity.
“As everybody knows, kids and families are looking for positive things to do at home. It might be a small thing, but it’s something they can do and look forward to seeing who wins week to week and hopefully win, occasionally,” Recreation Superintendent, Jesse Nyberg, said.
Parks and Recreation also offers several other classes free to the public online by its instructors.
“Bollywood” dancing, crafts, photography and more can be found on its YouTube and Facebook pages.