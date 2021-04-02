Commissioners declare drought in Jackson County, awaiting Governor’s emergency declaration

JACKSON CO, Ore — Due to abnormally low water levels, Jackson County Commissioners have declared a drought.
The declaration is the first step in order to get an emergency declaration from Governor Kate Brown. Short-term critical water resources and tools will then be deployed to help farmers.
Oregon Water Resources Department’s Watermaster in Medford, says the early declaration from the county will protect farmers in the long run.
“It creates kind of a heightened awareness for water use and conservation efforts.” Watermaster Shavon Haynes told NBC5.
Klamath County is the first and only in the state to get approved. There is currently no word yet on when Jackson and other nearby counties will be approved.
Anthony Carter is a reporter for NBC5 News. He grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and graduated from Elizabethtown College in 2019. Anthony started his career as a print journalist, covering New York sports and the NBA Draft. He then started his own sports podcast and website covering the Arena Football League. Anthony moved to the Rogue Valley in 2019 as a news producer before joining the NBC5 News family. Anthony likes to workout at the gym, play basketball, and root for his Atlanta Hawks and New York Jets.