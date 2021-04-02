Home
Commissioners declare drought in Jackson County, awaiting Governor’s emergency declaration

JACKSON CO, Ore — Due to abnormally low water levels, Jackson County Commissioners have declared a drought.

The declaration is the first step in order to get an emergency declaration from Governor Kate Brown. Short-term critical water resources and tools will then be deployed to help farmers.

Oregon Water Resources Department’s Watermaster in Medford, says the early declaration from the county will protect farmers in the long run.

It creates kind of a heightened awareness for water use and conservation efforts.” Watermaster Shavon Haynes told NBC5. 

Klamath County is the first and only in the state to get approved. There is currently no word yet on when Jackson and other nearby counties will be approved.

