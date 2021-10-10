Community comes out for annual open house at Williams Fire Dept.

The outdoor event brought several fire agencies and the Williams community out.
Williams Fire Chief, Rick Vetter, says the station does an open house once a year — aside from last year, due to COVID.
He says it’s great to have the community come out and learn what the different fire agencies do.
“Our main focus is the community, getting information out and getting community involvement, our fire department is primarily a volunteer agency – this is a way that we help to get volunteers and show people the station,” said Vetter.
The event wrapped up at 4 p.m.
If interested in learning more about the department, visit the Williams Rural Fire Protection District Facebook page.
