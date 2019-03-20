Community comes together for family involved in I-5 shootings

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The young Medford family whose car seat took a bullet in the shootings on Interstate 5 in February received a special gift from the Grants Pass community Tuesday.
The Williams family was traveling back to Grants Pass from Roseburg when they heard a loud noise in their car.
It was a bullet—and it ended up lodged in the car seat with their 11-month old baby in it.
Thankfully the young boy wasn’t hurt, but seeing the car’s damage everyday weight on Ashley and Joshua hearts.
So the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety teamed up with Jim Sigel Automotive and they decided to fix the car for free.
“We don’t really ask for help and stuff so it was nice,” said Ashley Williams. “It’s been nice to, you know, have someone in the valley help us cause we’re not from here. We’ve been here for a while but nobody’s ever actually been so nice to do something like that for us,” Williams said.
The car seat maker, Graco, also pitched in and replaced the baby’s car seat.
Jim Sigel Automotive said they just wanted to help out a family who needed it and bring the community together.
Nicole Costantino is a reporter and weather forecaster for NBC5 News. She comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She also received a minor in Meteorology.
Before coming to NBC5 News Nicole was an anchor, weathercaster and reporter at KAET in Phoenix, AZ. In college, she interned for CBS News in New York and theNBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.
In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on the Sun Devils and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Feel free to send story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@N_Costantino).