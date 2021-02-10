Home
Community Cupids Program receives positive response

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. —The city of Central Point’s Community Cupid Program was a huge success.

Last month its Parks and Rec Department asked residents, community members, schools & businesses, to make or purchase Valentine’s Day cards for elderly residents to brighten their holiday.

The city says it gave out over 3,000 Valentine cards!

The cards went to 6 different retirement communities in Central Point and Jacksonville.

“It was very overwhelming, the numbers just kept coming and our boxes kept getting more and more filled and the conference room that I’m in became valentines day central,” says Nikki Petersen, with Central Point Parks & Recreation.

With the program’s success, the city says it will be collecting cards for May Day.

