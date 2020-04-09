Community donates nearly 45,000 pieces of personal protective equipment to medical depot

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — The Jackson County Expo has received 44,000 pieces of personal protective equipment through their medical supply depot, so far.
The director of the expo says they are still accepting PPE.
The depot is now open 7 days a week, from 7 am until 1 pm.
It will be closed, however, on Easter Sunday.
The director says the medical depot will remain in place until PPE is no longer needed.
The expo wants to remind people that the personal protective equipment it receives is only for those who are working on the frontlines and not the public.
