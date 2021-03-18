Community donates thousands to Josephine Co. Deputy that lost home and pets in fire

JOSEPHINE CO., Ore — The Williams community came together for a beloved Josephine County Sheriff Deputy and his family after they lost their home and two cats to a house fire.
The go-fund me for Sheriff Deputy Shane Simon and his family was started on Monday with a goal of $10,000. When the page closed on Wednesday, the fundraiser ballooned to more than $11,000.
“[Deputy Simon] envelops the community,” Julie Vetter who is a firefighter and deputy clerk with the Williams Fire Department said on Simon. ” He has such a good reputation here and we’re so proud of him.”
The Williams Rural Fire Protection District held their monthly coffee with the Chief event Wednesday. They presented a $5,000 check for Deputy Simon who was not in attendance due to personal reasons. The county’s undersheriff accepted it on his behalf.
Deputy Simon released a statement regarding the donations, and said they are blessed to be part of the Williams community.
“Our family is already starting to rebuild but it will be a long process,” Deputy Simon said. “Our hearts are full with the outpouring of community support and it is what has given us hope during a dark time. My family are citizens and members of Josephine County Strong and we have felt it. Thank you all.”
