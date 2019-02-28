Community gathers to honor local ski patroller

ASHLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of people gathered at the Historic Ashland Armory Wednesday to remember the Mt. Ashland ski patrol member who died earlier this month.
23-year-old Johnny Walker was a wildland firefighter, ski patroller and surfer, and was well known for his adventuresome spirit.
Walker died on February 16th while skiing out-of-bounds on the backside of Mt. Ashland.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said he skied into a tree well, became trapped under a pile of snow and suffocated.
Wednesday night those in the Mt. Ashland community and beyond came together to remember him.
There were tables along the perimeter for memories of Johnny, those attending brought small items that remind them of him, and left them on the tables.