Community invited to help build Talent mosaic mural

TALENT, Ore.– No matter your skill level, community members are invited to take part in making Talent’s first community-created mosaic mural.
It’s a way to celebrate Talent’s achievement of becoming the second Bee City in the country. The worhshop is called Bee A Part of Art and classes are being held at Talent Maker City from now till February 13.
You can sign up for any three-hour session and learn from a local artist on how to create mosaics that will be put on the mural.
“It’s been fabulous in raising awareness about pollinators in our community but also just getting people who claim that they’re not artists to be able to make art,” said Karen Rycheck, the local artists teaching the classes.
The mural will be installed at Talent City Hall. It’s expected to happen the first week of June. You can find out more about costs and class times at Talent Maker City’s website here.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.