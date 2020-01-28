Home
Community joins non-profit organizations for Point in Time survey

MEDFORD, Ore. — Tonight local non-profit organizations are teaming up to get an estimate on how many people are affected by homelessness across Jackson County.

The groups do it once a year.

The Point in Time count or PIT, attempts to keep track of how many people are homeless in our community.

65 volunteers will comb Jackson County’s streets, looking to connect people with resources and other support centers.

“It helps us know what types of housing we need to be developing such as more shelter beds, more transitional housing units so that people are not forced to live in tents and in cars while they’re awaiting long lists for housing,” said manager of Jackson County Continuum of Care, Constance Wilkerson.

264 four backpacks with basic human necessities, such as socks and toothbrushes will also be handed out.

