Community meeting held after ‘You are Enough’ march

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. — After a charged weekend between a march and counter protesters in Rogue River, tonight ‘Southern Oregon Equity’ and the ‘Evans Valley Community Association’ met together to discuss why a reservation for an event after the march was cancelled by the community center’s board.
SOEquity say they attempted to rent the ‘Evans Creek Community Center’ for a family barbecue following the ‘You are Enough’ march in downtown Rogue River this last Saturday. The group says it only learned their reservation was cancelled from a press release.
“When actions like that happen, it does kinda make you question, you know, the intention behind that. We still didn’t make any assumptions,” said SOEquity founder, Kayla Wade.
“I don’t know that it’s 100% resolved, but I know that it’s opened up the ability to resolve,” said president of the Evans Valley Community Association, Danial Garrison.
Both Garrison and Wade say they hope the conversations at tonight’s meeting are the beginning of the community coming together.
