Community opens their hearts to save a puppy’s heart

MEDFORD, Ore. – A pup at Southern Oregon Humane Society is in need of a life saving surgery and the community is coming together to help her.
Time is of the essence for Amelie. The 9 month old chihuahua-mix has a serious heart condition. Her owner’s surrendered her not knowing what was wrong and unable to treat it. The Medford shelter sought out a specialist in Portland. They identified a serious condition causing a heart murmur. It’s call pulmonic stenosis. The vet says they can perform heart surgery, but need to do so soon as Amelie is in danger of immediate heart failure.
Volunteer foster coordinator Kim Wood has been taking care of little Amelie and has been with her through all the medical process. “They’ll take a little tube into her heart. It has a little balloon on the end. Once it gets into that valve that’s not opening correctly, they blow that balloon up with fluid and it opens that valve,” explains Wood.
With the procedure vets say Amelie will have long, happy life to share with whoever adopts her. Wood says Amelie is spunky and very sweet. She’s also house trained. She believes Amelie will make a great pet for someone who likes to take their dog out or to the office.
So far folks have donated $2400 dollars. It will cost $3900 for the procedure. If you’d like to help save Amelie the shelter says you can donate online, here. You can also send a check or bring in a donation in person. Southern Oregon Humane Society’s address is SoHumane, 2910 Table Rock Road, Medford, OR 97501. Make sure to label your donation for “Amelie’s Surgery Fund.”