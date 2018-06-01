Community raises thousands for families of Eagle Point girls

MEDFORD, Ore. — Almost two weeks ago, Eagle Point High School Seniors Luciana Tellez, Gisselle Montaño, and Esmeralda Nava were killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 in Douglas County.
Many people in the community felt the need to help the families of the girls, heading to several local businesses who donated their day’s profits.
The numbers are still coming in, but so far, over $37,000 have been raised for the families.
People that didn’t make it to any of the events can still contribute.
A fund has been set up with the money going to the families of the three girls. Donations can be made to the Eagle Point Girls Memorial Fund at any Rogue Credit Union Branch.
A GoFundMe account has also been set up for the families at gofundme.com/our-3-angels-memorial-fund.