Community services come together to offer help to the homeless

Medford, Ore — Dozens of organizations dedicated to fixing the homeless problem in Jackson County gathered at the Medford Armory for a great cause.
For the last 11 years, Project Community Connect served hundreds of homeless and helped disadvantaged residents find services they can use to help them off the streets.
Services including free haircuts, housing support, health care and even veterinary care for pets.
“A lot of time there are people who are ready to get to work on their issues and change their lives and find stability and for those people, everyone is here today to help them do that,” said Jan Sanderson Taylor with the United Way of Jackson County.
The event ran Friday only and is put on by a partnership between the United Way and the Department of Human Services.
NBC5 Meteorologist.
Matt earned a Meteorology Certificate from Mississippi State University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.
In addition to being passionate about news and weather, Matt loves his Oregon Ducks, the outdoors, craft beer and time with his dogs.