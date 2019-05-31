Home
Community services come together to offer help to the homeless

Community services come together to offer help to the homeless

Local News Regional Top Stories , , ,

Medford, Ore — Dozens of organizations dedicated to fixing the homeless problem in Jackson County gathered at the Medford Armory for a great cause.

For the last 11 years, Project Community Connect served hundreds of homeless and helped disadvantaged residents find services they can use to help them off the streets.

Services including free haircuts, housing support, health care and even veterinary care for pets.

“A lot of time there are people who are ready to get to work on their issues and change their lives and find stability and for those people, everyone is here today to help them do that,” said Jan Sanderson Taylor with the United Way of Jackson County.

The event ran Friday only and is put on by a partnership between the United Way and the Department of Human Services.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »