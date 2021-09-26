Community shows support for local makers at ‘Made in Southern Oregon’ event

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — The community came out to show their support for local makers based in the area at the Made in Southern Oregon event.
The event is held by Central Point Parks and Recreation on Pine Street.
The street was closed to traffic for the vendors, allowing people to shop around outdoors easily.
Vendors brought a variety of skills including woodworking, jewelry, iron, art, gardening, wine-making, and more lined the street.
The event began at 9 a.m. and ended by 3.
