Community Vaccination Center 3-weeks in at Expo

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —The Community Vaccination Center at the Expo, has been up and running for almost 3-weeks now. Health officials say in that time, they’ve been able to vaccinate just over 9,000 people.

It’s a joint effort between FEMA, the Oregon Health Authority, the Oregon Office of Emergency Management, Jackson County Emergency Management, and others. Jackson County Public Health says the pace has remained steady with people coming to get vaccinated.

“We are still here and encouraging people, you don’t have to make an appointment, we don’t ask for ID or insurance and really the only information, you’re filling out is just the screening and consent form and it’s an easy location to pop into,” said Tanya Phillips with Jackson County Public Health.

The drive-thru clinic is open 7 days a week, the walk-thru clinic is open Monday through Friday. There is no cost and you don’t need an ID or proof of insurance. You also don’t have to be a Jackson County resident to get the vaccine.

 

