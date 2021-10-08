Home
Companies in JaCo/JoCo are adding jobs

Companies in JaCo/JoCo are adding jobs

Local News , ,

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. —In your business news, we’re learning more people are going back to work, and more jobs are available in Jackson and Josephine counties.

Regional Economist Guy Tauer, says we’re seeing signs of job growth, over the last year. According to data from the Oregon Employment Department, employment in Medford is up 5%, and 3.5% in Grants Pass.

Tauer says Jackson County, has added 4,840 jobs, over the last year. Josephine County is up about 1,000 jobs, since August 2020.

“Even though we had an uptick in cases toward the later part of the summer, we haven’t seen restrictions on businesses that affected employment so much,” said Tauer.

Tauer says in the Medford area, About 1,750 positions are currently listed. There are 413 available in the Grants Pass area.

To apply, visit employment.oregon.gov

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »