Compass by Margaritaville Hotel hosts 2nd Paint and Sip for Mother’s Day

MEDFORD, Ore.- The Compass by Margaritaville Hotel held it’s 2nd annual Paint and Sip event on Mother’s Day afternoon.

According to Maclayne Demello, Events and Sales Coordinator for the hotel, folks got to sip on wines from Del Rio and Patagonia from 1:00 to 3:00 pm, while also getting guided through a painting class by Art Van Kraft. Demello says this event is a great opportunity to have a relaxing day painting and bonding with family members. She says hosting events like these at the hotel are not only for those visiting, but to provide some fun for locals too.

“We also want to foster and make sure that we’re building these relationships with our community and that they know that we have, you know, something fun that they can do,” Demello said, “I feel like sometimes people, you know, they see Medford and they have a stigma of it, but it’s actually a really beautiful area with a ton to do.”

Demello says they’re going to try to make this Mother’s Day event, along with other events hosted at the hotel, bigger next year.

